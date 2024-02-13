NXT TV live coverage, last week’s NXT TV poll results and grade, Akio Sato, Baby Doll, Tommy Dreamer, Chris Bey, Angelo Mosca

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tonight’s NXT television show will be live from in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show features Tony D’Angelo and Channing Lorenzo vs. Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin for the NXT Tag Team Titles. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Last week’s NXT show finished with a A grade from 50 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 31 percent of the vote each. I guess I’m in the middle on this one because I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Akio Sato is 71.

-Baby Doll (Nickla Roberts) is 62.

-Tommy Dreamer (Thomas Laughlin) is 53.

-Chris Bey is 28.

-The late Angelo Mosca was born on February 13, 1937. He died at age 84 on November 6, 2021.