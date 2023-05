CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 190)

Las Vegas, Nevada at MGM Grand Garden Arena

Aired live May 24, 2023 on TBS

[Hour One] The Dynamite opening aired… Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Taz were on commentary. Ring announcer Justin Roberts handled the introductions for the AEW International Championship match…

1. Orange Cassidy vs. Kyle Fletcher for the AEW International Title.