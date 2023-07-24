What's happening...

WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The U.S. Title Invitational final set for Friday’s Fox show

July 24, 2023

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Friday’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar for a shot at the U.S. Championship

-Karrion Kross vs. Karl Anderson

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from New Orleans, Louisiana at Smoothie King Center. The show returns to Fox after being bumped to FS1 last week. Jake Barnett will be celebrating his birthday, so join me for our weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Friday on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.