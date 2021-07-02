WWE Smackdown, NJPW Strong, and WWE 205 Live coverage, Bret Hart, Scotty Too Hotty, Charles Robinson

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live tonight from Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center. The show features Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn in a Last Man Standing match to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match. Join me for my weekly live review as Smackdown airs tonight on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my weekly audio review either after Dynamite or on Saturday.

-NJPW Strong streams tonight on the New Japan World at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s reviews are typically available on Saturday mornings along with his audio reviews for Dot Net Members.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s written reviews are typically available on Friday nights, and his audio reviews for Dot Net Members are available by Saturday morning.

Birthdays and Notables

-Bret Hart is 64.

-WWE referee Charles Robinson is 57.

-Scotty Too Hotty (Scott Garland) is 48.