Jake Barnett on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show: AEW Dynamite discussion

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The latest Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show features Dot Net’s Jake Barnett discussing last night’s AEW Dynamite television show. To listen to the episode, play it below or click here.

Powell’s POV: Topics include the FTR sit-down interview with Tony Schiavone, Cody vs. Jungle Boy, Britt Baker’s rehab video, Matt Hardy, Private Party, Lance Archer and Jake Roberts, and more.



