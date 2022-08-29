What's happening...

Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for Thursday’s show, classic pay-per-view airing, Impact In 60 theme

August 29, 2022

Impact News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s television show.

-Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Mike Bennett and Matt Taven for the Impact Tag Titles

-Deonna Purrazzo vs. Masha Slamovich for a shot at the Knockouts Title at Bound For Glory

-Mickie James makes “a big announcement”

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. AXS will air a classic pay-per-view on Thursday at 2CT/3ET (the DirecTV onscreen guide doesn’t list the actual event this week). The Impact In 60 nostalgia show airs at 6CT/7ET and focusses on Alex Shelley. The Before The Impact show streams on the Impact YouTube page at 6:30CT/7:30ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

