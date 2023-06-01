AEW Rampage lineup: The card for the “Championship Friday” edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-El Hijo Del Viking vs. Komander vs. Dralistico for the AAA Mega Championship

-Willow Nightingale vs. Emi Sakura for the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship

-Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Action Andretti for the NJPW TV Title

-Katsuyori Shibata vs. Lee Moriarty for the ROH Pure Championship

Powell’s POV: This is a much stronger lineup than usual, though only time will tell via the ratings whether it appeals to more casual viewers. Rampage was taped on Wednesday in San Diego, California at Viejas Arena. Join me for my live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs on TNT at 9CT/10ET. My same night Rampage audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).