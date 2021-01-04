WWE Raw preview: The lineup for the first episode of 2021

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Drew McIntyre vs. Keith Lee for the WWE Championship.

-Legends Night with Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Kurt Angle, Torrie Wilson, and more.

-The latest on Randy Orton and Alexa Bliss.

Powell’s POV: Raw will be live from Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field. Join me for my live review at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.