Pandemonium Pro “The House Always Wins” results: Vetter’s review of Kevin Blackwood vs. Hechicero, Titan and Ben K vs. Barbaro Cavernario and Yamato, Maya World vs. Miu Watanabe

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, GCW, MLW, and other notable live events or television tapings. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Pandemonium Pro “The House Always Wins”

April 17, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada at Fremont Country Club

Streamed on YouTube.com

This building is in the downtown area and is just four blocks from The MEET, where several other indy shows were held over the weekend. The lighting isn’t ideal; it is well below average. Quite frankly, if the lineup wasn’t so intriguing, I wouldn’t have watched this. (As is often the case, the ringside cameras are much better than the hard camera.) The crowd was maybe 300-400. Jordan Castle, Elliot Tyler, and Robert Martyr provided commentary; Jordan’s volume was much louder.

* This show streamed for free on YouTube. However, they were having issues with their livestream, so the first match is in one file, the second match is another file, and the rest of the show is all together. So, to watch the whole show, you have to watch three separate videos.

1. Sean Legacy vs. Tommy Billington. They traded some good mat reversals, but the picture kept freezing, although the sound had no issues. WWE ID prospect Legacy is bigger. They traded forearm strikes, but the signal was lost from the building, so we didn’ see the finish. When the signal returned, Legacy was celebrating his win.

Sean Legacy defeated Tommy Billington.

2. Jordan Cruz, Sonico, and Wicked Wickett vs. Alan Angels, Fuego Del Sol, and Duke. Duke is Duke Hudson , and it’s just his second match of 2025. I don’t know Wickett (and I’ve seen just about every U.S.-born wrestler on these Vegas shows so far!) Sound was lost seconds after the bell, but it returned. They once again lost the signal, and we didn’t see the finish. Hopefully, this show gets re-released with these first two matches airing in their entirety.

Jordan Cruz, Sonico, and Wicked Wickett defeated Alan Angels, Fuego Del Sol, and Duke.

* Again, those first two matches were standalone videos. They fixed the problems, and the rest of the show (2 hours, 13 minutes) aired in one video.

3. Mao vs. Masha Slamovich in an intergender match. Mao is the shaggy-haired (think Naito’s haircut) star of Japan’s DDT promotion; he’s been on several GCW shows in the past. Standing switches and she hit a hard clothesline and a stiff kick to the spine. Mao hit a clothesline at 2:00 and was booed. He tied her in a Sharpshooter but she reached the ropes. Mao hit a split-legged moonsault for a nearfall at 4:00. Masha hit her rolling Koppo Kick for a nearfall. She jumped on his back and applied a rear-naked choke, and they fell to the mat, but he escaped and applied a crossface.

Masha got some rollups, then an enzuigiri; he hit his own enzuigiri. He leapt off the ropes but she clocked him at 7:30 and they were both down. They got up and traded forearm strikes. She hit another rolling Koppo Kick. Mao hit a German Suplex, so she hit one. She hit a spinning back fist and a kick to the head. They hit stereo kicks to the head; she collapsed onto him and got the fluke pin! Castle said he rarely says this, but Masha got lucky tonight; he added this was Masha’s first of five matches on this day.

Masha Slamovich defeated Mao at 9:28.

4. Ninja Mack vs. Mustafa Ali. Yes, this was the match that got me to tune in. Ali rejected a handshake at the bell and was booed. Quick reversals and a standoff at 2:30. They got up and traded forearm strikes, and Mack hit a spin kick to the head at 4:00. They brawled to the floor; this is where lighting was exceptionally poor. Ali hit a DDT onto the floor and was booed. In the ring, Mack hit a series of chops, then a running back elbow at 7:00 and his twisting senton for a nearfall. Ali hit a running neckbreaker and his own standing twisting splash for a nearfall. Mack hit another kick in the corner. Ali hit a German Suplex for a nearfall, and he threatened the ref. Ali got a backslide with his feet on the ropes for added leverage to get the tainted pin. Good action.

Mustafa Ali defeated Ninja Mack at 9:30.

5. Hyan vs. Kingsley. I’ve never seen the Australian brat-girl Kingsley, who is a late fill-in for Zara Zakher. Tyler said she does a singer gimmick. Hyan is easily top 10 U.S. female unsigned talents. They played to the crowd to establish Hyan is the babyface. Kingsley hit a clothesline at 2:30. (We didn’t have a break in the action, but Castle ‘threw it to a commercial break’ at 4:30, as this was being taped for a local TV program.) Kingsley applied a rear-naked choke on the mat, and Hyan rallied to her feet. Hyan hit a suplex and they were both down.

Hyan hit a back suplex. She dove onto Kingsley at 6:30. In the ring, Kingsley got a rollup for a nearfall, and she applied a modified STF. Hyan hit a shotgun dropkick and a running knee for a nearfall. Kingsley hit a Lungblower to the chest at 9:30. Hyan hit a spear, then the Beauty Sleep faceplant for the pin. Solid match; they had some exchanges that weren’t smooth, but they could have met each other for the first time on this day.

Hyan defeated Kingsley at 10:10.

6. Maya World vs. Miu Watanabe. Maya is from Texas and she’s had a few AEW matches. Miu was in pink and the crowd was split, as the women traded standing switches. Maya has a size advantage and she hit a dropkick that sent Miu to the floor at 1:30. (I can’t see anything; it is way too dark on the floor.) In the ring, Maya hit a knee strike for a nearfall. Miu hit a bodyslam at 4:30 and a shoulder tackle. Miu put her hair up; Jordan said that means it’s time for the Giant Swing! Maya blocked it and hit a kick to the jaw, and she applied a crossface hold on the mat.

Miu hit a “Teardrop” backbreaker over her knee and she again tightened her ponytail at 7:00, and this time she did the Castagnoli-style Giant Swing, with the fans counting the rotations, and she got a nearfall. They traded forearm strikes on the ropes in the corner, and Maya dropped underneath to hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall at 9:30. Maya hit a German Suplex with a high bridge for a believable nearfall. She hit a stunner. Miu hit a scoop bodyslam and a hard overhand chop, then a Flatliner for the pin. Good action.

Miu Watanabe defeated Maya World at 11:26.

7. Cappuccino Jones vs. KZY. WWE ID prospect Jones, of course, carried his coffee cup to the ring. Dragon Gate star KZY wrestled at least three matches on Thursday. Standing switches to open and KZY danced. Jones offered his drink to KZY, who sipped it at 3:00 and they both danced. KZY hit him to end the silliness. Jones hit a dropkick. KZY hit a running Blockbuster. Jones hit a Rude Awakening standing neckbreaker for a nearfall at 5:30. KZY hit a running back elbow and a spear into the corner. KZY hit an EVIL-style Darkness Falls powerbomb for a nearfall, but he missed a frogsplash. Jones hit a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall at 9:00.

They got up and traded forearm strikes. Jones hit a clothesline and they were both down. KZY hit a double-arm DDT and a sliding clothesline for a believable nearfall at 11:00; I thought that was it. Jones drank more coffee for liquid courage. He hit a neckbreaker across the top rope, then a Decaffinator (Death Valley Driver) for a believable nearfall. KZY hit a sliding forearm and a top-rope frogsplash for a believable nearfall. They traded rollups, and KZY hit a Jay Driller for the pin. That was really good.

KZY defeated Cappuccino Jones at 13:12.

8. Titan and Ben K vs. Barbaro Cavernario and Yamato. So, each team has a CMLL star and a Dragon Gate star. Barbaro and Ben K opened; Cavernario is bigger, and I wouldn’t have expected that. Barbaro hit a dropkick at 2:30. Ben K dropped him with a clothesline. Yamato and Titan entered and picked up speed. Titan hit a doublestomp to the back, and he kept Yamato grounded. Ben K hit a gut-wrench suplex at 5:00. He hit a gutbuster move for a nearfall as they kept Yamato on the mat. Cavernario got a hot tag at 7:30 and he hit an enzuigiri and a suplex, then a plancha onto his opponents.

Titan slammed Cavernario for a nearfall. Yamato hit a brainbuster on Ben K but only got a one-count at 10:30. Ben K hit a spear on Cavernario. Suddenly, all four were down and the crowd got fired up. Titan hit a top-rope doublestomp on Yamato for a nearfall, but Barbaro made the save at 12:30. Titan hit a dive to the floor on Cavernario. In the ring, the Dragon Gate guys traded forearm strikes, and Yamato hit a headbutt and an enzuigiri. Ben hit a German Suplex for a believable nearfall. Yamato got a mid-ring huracanrana and pinned Ben K. That was really good.

Yamato and Barbaro Cavernario defeated Ben K and Titan at 14:00 even.

9. Brittnie Brooks and Ella Envy vs. Joseline Navarro and B3cca. Ella and Brittnie were clearly not on the same page as they came to the ring, despite their equal love of the color pink. International pop star B3cca came out last, singing her top radio hit, “On B3cca, On God.” Ella and B3cca opened.. Ella danced, so B3cca danced, and it ended in Ella attacking her. Brittnie and Joseline got in at 1:30. B3cca and Joseline hit stereo X-Factors. Ella hit a powerbomb out of the corner. Brittnie hit a snap suplex. Ella hit a running buttbump in the corner on B3cca at 5:00. Brittnie hit one, too, and got a nearfall, and they kept B3cca in their corner. Brittnie hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 7:30.

Brittnie accidentally struck Ella! B3cca hit a top-rope double crossbody block and she tagged in Joseline, who hit a series of clotheslines. She hit a second-rope missile dropkick on Ella for a nearfall at 9:30, but Brittnie made the save. B3cca hit a neckbreaker over her knee on Brittnie. Ella hit a Styles Clash on B3cca. Brittnie hit a clothesline for a nearfall. Joseline hit a fisherman’s swinging neckbreaker. B3cca hit a move off the top rope (the cameras completely missed the finishing move!) and scored the pin. So-so match.

B3cca and Joseline Navarro defeated Brittnie Brooks and Ella Envy at 11:32.

10. Kevin Blackwood vs. Hechicero. The crowd was behind Hechicero. They shook hands before locking up; Kevin is acting like a babyface so far. Hechicero immediately tied up the legs, and Kevin reached the ropes at 2:00. Mat reversals early on, and they switched to chopping each other at 4:00. Blackwood hit a doublestomp to the chest. Hechicero hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip in the ropes at 6:30, then a top-rope flying elbow for a nearfall. Kevin hit a second-rope missile dropkick. He unloaded some chops and spin kicks to the thighs, then an Exploder Suplex at 8:30.

Kevin hit a hesitation dropkick into the corner for a nearfall. He hit some Yes Kicks. Kevin applied a Trailer Hitch, but Hechicero reached the ropes at 10:30. Hechicero hit a twisting slam for a nearfall. They traded blows while on their knees, then while standing. Kevin hit a spin kick to the head then a brainbuster for a nearfall at 13:00. He hit a Helluva Kick, but he couldn’t hit the Cave-In. Hechicero hit a shotgun dropkick and a huracanrana that planted Kevin’s head in the mat. Hechicero tied him in a pretzel in the middle of the ring, and Kevin tapped out. Those last few minutes were really intense.

Hechicero defeated Kevin Blackwood at 13:43.

Final Thoughts: If this show had been at the Collective (with the great lighting!), people would be talking about this show. This is free on YouTube and I recommend checking out the main portion of the show to see all these great CMLL and Dragon Gate stars, especially if you aren’t familiar with the wrestlers on this show. I didn’t expect it, but Cappuccino vs. KZY earns the best match, ahead of the main event. The Yamato tag match was good and took third. A lot of really good wrestlers on this one, though.

My recommendation is don’t bother trying to watch the clips of the first two matches. Luckily, they got the technical issues worked out, and the rest of the show aired just fine. Again, this is free on YouTube.