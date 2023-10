WWE announces 27 live events

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Friday to announce 27 live events.

STAMFORD, Conn., October 27, 2023 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced 27 live events as part of the company’s 2024 touring schedule. Tickets go on sale next Friday, November 3 at 10 a.m. local.

The schedule includes:

Friday, Jan. 5 Vancouver Friday Night SmackDown Rogers Arena Saturday, Jan. 6 Spokane, Wash. SuperShow Spokane Arena Sunday, Jan. 7 Wenatchee, Wash. SuperShow Town Toyota Center Monday, Jan. 8 Portland, Ore. Monday Night RAW Moda Center Friday, Jan. 12 Lincoln, Neb, Friday Night SmackDown Pinnacle Bank Arena Saturday, Jan. 13 Las Cruces, N.M. SuperShow Pan American Center Sunday, Jan. 14 Rio Rancho, N.M. SuperShow Rio Rancho Event Center Monday, Jan. 15 North Little Rock, Ark. Monday Night RAW Simmons Bank Arena Friday, Jan. 19 Atlanta Friday Night SmackDown State Farm Arena Saturday, Jan. 20 Montgomery, Ala. SuperShow Garrett Coliseum Sunday, Jan. 21 Jackson, Miss. SuperShow Mississippi State Fair Coliseum Monday, Jan. 22 New Orleans Monday Night RAW Smoothie King Center Friday, Jan. 26 Miami Friday Night SmackDown Kaseya Center Friday, Feb. 2 Birmingham, Ala. Friday Night SmackDown Legacy Arena Saturday, Feb. 3 Knoxville, Tenn. Road to WrestleMania Knoxville Civic Center Monday, Feb. 5 St. Louis Monday Night RAW Enterprise Center Friday, Feb. 9 Charlotte, N.C. Friday Night SmackDown Spectrum Center Monday, Feb. 12 Lexington, Ky. Monday Night RAW Rupp Arena Friday, Feb. 16 Salt Lake City Friday Night SmackDown Delta Center Saturday, Feb. 17 Oakland, Calif. Road to WrestleMania Oakland Arena Sunday, Feb. 18 Fresno, Calif. Road to WrestleMania Save Mart Center Monday, Feb. 19 Anaheim, Calif. Monday Night RAW Honda Center Monday, Feb. 26 San Jose, Calif. Monday Night RAW SAP Center Friday, March 1 Glendale, Ariz. Friday Night SmackDown Desert Diamond Arena Monday, March 4 San Antonio Monday Night RAW Frost Bank Center Friday, March 8 Dallas Friday Night SmackDown American Airlines Center Friday, March 22 Milwaukee Friday Night SmackDown Fiserv Forum

Powell’s POV: We are looking for reports on all WWE live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com.