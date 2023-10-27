AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s TNT show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Mike Santana vs. Ortiz

-Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kyle Fletcher

-MJF and Kenny Omega speak ahead of their AEW World Championship match on AEW Collision

-Skye Blue vs. Willow Nightingale vs. Anna Jay vs. Abadon in a four-way for a shot at the AEW Women’s Championship on AEW Collision

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Liacouras Center. The show airs Fridays on TNT at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews are available on delay rather than live.