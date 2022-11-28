AEW Dynamite rating for the Full Gear fallout show on Thanksgiving Eve

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 880,000 viewers for TBS, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 818,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished sixth in the 18-49 demo in Wednesday’s cable ratings with a 0.32 rating, up from last week’s 0.28 rating in the same demo. Last week’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.41 rating on USA Network. The November 24, 2021edition of Dynamite on TNT delivered 898,000 viewers and a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the Thanksgiving Eve edition.