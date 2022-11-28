WWE Raw preview: The updated lineup for tonight’s WWE Survivor Series WarGames fallout show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Becky Lynch kicks off the show.

-Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz

-The fallout from WWE Survivor Series WarGames

Powell’s POV: Byron Saxton announced in a video (see below) that the first hour of Raw will be commercial-free. Lumis gets a contract and Miz must pay him the money he owes him if Lumis wins the match. Miz gets, well, apparently nothing if he wins the match. Raw will be live from Norfolk, Virginia at Norfolk Scope Arena. Join me for my live review as the show airs every Monday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my same night Raw audio reviews.