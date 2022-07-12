WWE Raw viewership and rating for Brock Lesnar’s latest appearance

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.735 million viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was up from the 1.563 million average from last week. Raw delivered a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.37 rating.

Powell’s POV: Last week’s show was held on Independence Day. The better comparison is the 1.951 million viewership count and the 0.54 rating drawn for the June 27 edition. The first hour of Monday’s Raw averaged 1.723 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.798 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.684 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished third, first, and second respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. The July 12, 2021 edition of Raw delivered 1.609 million viewers and a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the final ThunderDome edition and the brand’s Money in the Bank go-home show.