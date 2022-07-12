The Godfather on his relationships with Undertaker and Vince McMahon, the other McMahon family member who came up with the Ho Train move, finally being allowed to be himself

CategoriesInterview Highlights WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

On The Undertaker: “I think we met in around ’88 in Memphis. Yeah. I was the Soul Taker, and he was the Master of Pain. They brought him in and I had just finished a little run with Jerry Lawler and, uh, they they’re looking for somebody for me to work with. So they said, we’re gonna bring this tall redheaded kid to work with you. He said, he’s, he’s green, but he’s been in the business longer than you. We had a match that he talks about that was just, it was a very physical match. And after that match, they decided to make us a tag team. And, uh, at that point we became really good friends.”

On Vince McMahon: “I will tell you this. This is how my relationship…. on my birthday, May 16th, Vince said, happy birthday, big man. He messaged me. So if that don’t say enough, I don’t know what to say. During Undertaker’s induction to the hall of fame, you know, (Vince) walks all the way down the hall, you know, his walk, he does, and he walks back, doesn’t put anybody over, doesn’t put one person over. He comes to me, shakes my hand and says, ‘Thanks for being here, Charles.’ So I mean, stuff like that is really cool to me that just, I, I know him. Well, he is a great guy. Uh, you couldn’t, he’s a great guy. He’s been nothing but good to me.”

On the WWF allowing him to be this character: “They finally let me be me instead of making me a voodoo monster or ultimate fighter or trying to make me be a heel, they finally let me be me. They gave me so much creativity. I would come up with stuff. It was all adlib. The Godfather was never scripted. They might want me to hit a point, but I was free to do what I want.”

The origins of the Ho Train move: “Shane McMahon came up with that. I was in the ring with Shane McMahon. My gimmick was starting to get over and get some ratings. He said you have to come up with something. He said how about you shoot them (his opponent) in the corner and then you wind up like a train. He asked if I remember Soul Train. He said how about if you say Ho Train. That was all Shane McMahon’s idea where I splash them in the corner.”

Other topics include breaking into the business, WWF, Attitude Era, Brawl for All, Vince McMahon, The Undertaker, BSK, Table for 4, The Kliq, The Godfather gimmick, and more.