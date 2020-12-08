What's happening...

Dark Side of the Ring spinoffs to focus on football and the nineties

December 8, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Vice TV is spinning off the Dark Side of the Ring series to focus on more than pro wrestling. Deadline.com reports that the cable network has ordered spinoffs Dark Side of the Football and Dark Side of the ’90s. The shows are already in production and are scheduled to premiere in 2021.

Powell’s POV: The Dark Side of the Ring series has been the network’s most successful show, so it’s no surprise to see Vice expand it beyond pro wrestling. The third season of Dark Side of the Ring will return with 14 episodes in 2021.

