By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE’s Paul “Triple H” Levesque is scheduled to appear on tonight’s edition of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Levesque is listed as the second guest behind Gigi Hadad. The show airs on NBC at 10:35CT/11:35ET.

Powell’s POV: Triple H is the headliner for this year’s WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. It will be interesting to see if WWE personalities appear on the late night talk shows during WrestleMania week.