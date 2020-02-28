Stephanie McMahon comments on WrestleMania and coronavirus concerns

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE executive Stephanie McMahon was in Tampa on Thursday and was asked whether the company is ready for the coronavirus just weeks ahead of WrestleMania. “The health and safety of not only our fan base, but also our superstars, really does come first,” McMahon told TampaBay.com. “We don’t want to put anyone in a bad situation ever, regardless of the circumstance. Those are not risks worth taking.”

WWE executive vice president of special events John Sabroor also commented on the situation. “Given the number of live events that (WWE) does, it’s constantly monitoring global events,” Saboor said. “There are active and ongoing discussions at play internally, like there are in any sector of American business, and certainly families as a whole. So I think those will continue.” Read the full story at TampaBay.com.

Powell’s POV: McMahon and Saboor spoke more about the issue in the actual story. New Japan Pro Wrestling cancelled events from March 1-15 and the Japanese government has cancelled other sporting events due concerns regarding the spread of the virus. While the outbreak has not been as significant in the United States thus far, a lot can change between now and WrestleMania Sunday on April 5.



