02/28 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review: Ace Austin vs. Tessa Blanchard for the X Division Championship, Gut Check returns, Jordynne Grace vs. Miranda Alize for the Impact Knockouts Championship, Michael Elgin vs. Eddie Edwards in match four of the best of five series

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Ace Austin vs. Tessa Blanchard for the X Division Championship, Gut Check returns, Jordynne Grace vs. Miranda Alize for the Impact Knockouts Championship, Michael Elgin vs. Eddie Edwards in match four of the best of five series, and more (23:06)…

Click here for the February 28 Impact Wrestling audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Richard Holliday discussing The Dynasty faction in MLW, MJF's departure, the addition of Gino Medina, training under Paul Roma, and much more. Check out MLW Fusion Saturdays on beIN Sports and on the MLW YouTube Page...

