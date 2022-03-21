Austin Theory on working with Vince McMahon, coming up with his persona in The Way faction in NXT

CategoriesInterview Highlights NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE wrestler Austin Theory was interviewed by Scott Fishman of TV Insider. The following are highlights of the interview that can be read in full at TVInsider.com.

Theory on the biggest misconception regarding Vince McMahon: “For me, there has always been the stigma of Vince McMahon that he is not nice or one-way about stuff. That it’s his way or no way. From what I’ve seen and my experience, he is on another level. All the hats he wears. He is so invested in everybody and somehow makes everything work. I think that’s so crazy to see him doing it for that long and staying that sharp. If I have a question or see anybody have a question, and they want to talk to him, they always get an answer. They always get a conversation. I think that is so cool to really see the passion he still has for what he does. It hasn’t left him at all. For me personally, it is cool to know this man’s a billionaire and still working like he has a grand in his bank account.”

On the character he played in The Way faction in NXT: “The whole character in The Way was my idea. I basically always playing this serious wrestler. I was not really being myself. No matter what you do, you should be able to still show who you are and give an authentic feel. I think that is what makes you connect to any character. I was just supposed to be this bodyguard behind Johnny Gargano. I asked Johnny Gargano himself while we filmed this Christmas special if we could try something. He was like, ‘Sure!’ I just did my goofy comedy I like to do. Even in real life, I like to have a good time and make people laugh. Sure enough, it worked and they liked it. I think it gave me a huge opening.”

Powell’s POV: It was fun to see Theory break out of his shell with his comedic performances in The Way. He proved that he had range and made him stand out in NXT. Theory also spoke more about working with Vince McMahon, whether he feels pressure to deliver a good match with Pat McAfee at WrestleMania, and selfie pictures.