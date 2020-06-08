6/8 WWE Raw Results: Powell’s live review of Edge on Christian’s Peep Show, Raw Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair in a non-title match, new WWE Women’s Tag Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley appear, final hype for WWE Backlash

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,411)

Taped today in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired June 8, 2020 on USA Network

[Hour One] The Raw opening aired and then clapping spectator wrestlers were shown at ringside while the broadcast team of Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton, and Samoa Joe checked in and hyped previously advertised segments…

Asuka made her entrance. The broadcast team hyped Asuka vs. Nia Jax for Sunday’s WWE Backlash. Ring announcer Mike Rome introduced Asuka and was on the verge of introducing Charlotte Flair, but new WWE Women’s Tag Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley made their entrance instead.

Banks and Bayley joined Asuka in the ring and boasted about winning the WWE Women’s Tag Titles. Asuka barked back in a combination of English and Japanese and stated that it’s her ring. Banks reminded Asuka that she and Bayley can go wherever they want now that they are tag champions.

Charlotte Flair made her entrance and noted that Banks and Bayley were going from brand to brand to brand “just like The Queen.” She wished them luck when it comes to keeping up with her stamina. Flair told them to enjoy the attention and spotlight, but asked them to make it quick because the people want to see her and Asuka have a match.

“The IIconics” Peyton Royce and Billie Kay made their entrance. They said the match people really want to see is the WWE Women’s Tag Title match at Backlash and reminded viewers that they beat Banks and Bayley to win the tag titles at last year’s WrestleMania. Asuka yelled in Japanese. “What she said,” Flair quipped.

Flair told Banks and Bayley that they will still be garbage no matter how many titles they end up holding. Banks and Bayley attacked Flair while The IIconics went after Asuka. Flair and Asuka regrouped and quickly cleared the ring… [C]

Powell’s POV: A decent verbal segment, but will we get the only advertised match or will this become Asuka and Flair teaming up, which reminds me of when Flair and Becky Lynch teamed up to go against Asuka and Kairi Sane late in 2019?

1. WWE Women’s Tag Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. “The IIconics” Peyton Royce and Billie Kay vs. Charlotte Flair and Asuka in a non-title Triple Threat match. The heel teams tried to go after Flair and Asuka before the bell, but they dropped off the apron to avoid them. Flair and Asuka were on the offensive going into a break. [C]

Kay caught Asuka with Sole Food and got a two count. Royce tagged in and delivered a knee to Asuka’s head and then went for a cover, but Banks broke it up, which led to the heel teams fighting while Flair tagged in. A short time later, Flair dropped Kay with a big boot. Flair went up top for a moonsault while Asuka tagged herself in, entered the ring, and put Kay in the Asuka Lock for the win.

Asuka and Charlotte Flair defeated The IIconics and Sasha Banks & Bayley in a non-title Triple Threat match in 10:50.

After the match, Flair was upset with Asuka and leapt off the ropes and knocked her down. The broadcast team noted that Asuka would still face Flair later in the show while playing up that Asuka has never beaten Flair in a singles match…

Powell’s POV: Flair previously tagged herself into the match, so it was a case of turnabout being fair play for Asuka. I like that they didn’t just abandon the scheduled singles match in favor of the Triple Threat match. Instead, they used the Triple Threat to help build up the singles match. That said, congratulations to Sasha Banks and Bayley for becoming the latest WWE titleholders to lose a non-title match. It sure didn’t take long. Apparently, some things will never change in WWE.

The broadcast team set up a video package on last week’s developments involving Seth Rollins, Rey Mysterio, and Dominick Mysterio, as well as the Rollins vs. Aleister Black match…

Seth Rollins made his entrance dressed in a black suit while wearing the single black glove. Rollins replaced Byron Saxton at the broadcast table. Rollins told Phillips that he’s been waiting all week to talk to Rey Mysterio and wouldn’t miss this for anything in the world. Mysterio was shown shaking his head in disgust while sitting in his home… [C]

Phillips asked Mysterio for an update on his injured eye. Mysterio said he saw his doctor earlier in the day and the prognosis was promising. He said further cornea damage or infection is a high risk. Mysterio said he doesn’t know when he’ll be cleared, but he warned Rollins that he’ll pay for what he did to him and put his family through.

Rollins told Mysterio that he doesn’t understand the power of his words. He said Mysterio was spreading lies about his sacrifice. He said Mysterio could have walked away a legend and a hero, but he was only giving him one more chance. Rollins invited Rey and his son to come to Raw next week so that he can tell him and show him face to face that the sacrifices he made were for the greater good.

Mysterio said the only reason Rollins invited him is because he knows he’s not medically cleared. Rollins said Mysterio had it all wrong and needs to understand what he’s trying to tell him. Suddenly, Aleister Black attacked Rollins and they quickly cut to break… [C]

Powell’s POV: I’m digging the Rollins and Mysterio feud. I also like the way Rollins didn’t even flinch until Black was already lunging at him. That can’t be easy to avoid doing when you know it’s coming.

2. Aleister Black and Humberto Carrillo vs. Austin Theory and Murphy. There was a nice exchange of strikes between Black and Murphy early in the match. Black performed a springboard moonsault and then went for his finisher, but Theory ran in to stop it. Black sent Theory to ringside and then Carrillo performed a suicide dive onto him. A short time later, Black caught Murphy on the ropes with a big knee to the head and pinned him.

Aleister Black and Humberto Carrillo beat Austin Theory and Murphy in 2:20.

After the match, Rey Mysterio’s music played and a masked man came out, but Black and Carrillo looked apprehensive. It was Rollins wearing a Mysterio mask, which he removed. Rollins, Murphy, and Theory worked over Black and Carrillo. Theory hit his ATL finisher on Black, then Murphy and Theory held Black against the ropes while Rollins jawed at him about making him a sacrifice. Rollins delivered a Stomp to the head of Black…

Powell’s POV: Another case of the babyfaces getting the win, yet the heels getting their heat right back.

Backstage, Randy Orton was interviewed by Charly Caruso. Orton said the only question he wants answered is whether Edge would be the only guest on The Peep Show. Caruso said that’s her understanding. Orton confirmed that the segment was coming up next and then told her to keep it quiet, but there could be two guests on the talkshow segment…

Christian made his entrance for the Peep Show segment… [C] An NXT ad questioned what the future holds for Charlotte Flair and hyped Karrion Kross…

Christian introduced Edge while also playing up the awful “greatest wrestling match ever” theme. Edge entered the ring and hugged Christian before they both sat down in a couple of chairs in the ring. Christian told Edge that he thinks he’s running on fumes. Christian added that he didn’t think Edge could pull off the greatest match ever back when he was in his prime.

Christian said they are best friends and have to be honest with one another. He said that Edge is lying to himself if he thinks he can live up to that. Edge told him to pump the brakes and asked if he’s thought about what it’s like to be in his shoes. Edge said he hasn’t had a straight up wrestling match in nine years and now having it billed as possibly being the greatest match ever.

[Hour Two] Edge said he’s not the same guy who used to look Christian in the eye and give him confidence when he didn’t know if he could go out there before all of their tag team matches. Christian stood up and told Edge that he’s hearing nothing but excuses. He asked what he thought would happen when he came back and whether he thought he could just perform the greatest hits.

Christian asked what happened to Edge and where his belief is. Christian said Edge’s mom believed in him and was there for all of his big title matches. Christian said Edge’s mom would be there with him for this match too. Christian told “Adam” that if “Edge” isn’t going to show up at Backlash then he needs to go home right now.

Edge glared intently at Christian, who said that’s what he was looking for. “We believe in you,” Christian said. He spoke of how Edge put Orton down at WrestleMania and how “we” have confidence in Edge and believe he can have the greatest wrestling match ever.

Randy Orton appeared on the big screen from the backstage area and asked them both to shut their mouths. Orton said it’s pathetic that Edge said he’s going to try and that was his only guarantee. Orton asked Edge what he would do when he doesn’t live up to the expectations.

Orton said he would take everything away from Edge, who would be forced to go back home with his wife and daughters where he belongs. Orton said the redemption of Edge is over on Sunday. “No, it’s not,” Edge said before dropping the mic and leaving the ring…

Powell’s POV: A strong segment minus ever reference to the awful “greatest match ever” nonsense. Everyone involved played their part well. It’s just a shame that this counterproductive marketing slogan is in play.

Footage aired of Bobby Lashley putting Drew McIntyre in the Full Nelson at the end of last week’s Raw. Charly Caruso interviewed MVP on the backstage interview set. MVP wore a Shad Gaspard t-shirt. R-Truth made some noise to the side of the set, then told MVP that if anyone asks, MVP didn’t see him. MVP called Truth a clown. Lashley showed up and put Truth in the Full Nelson, then let him fall to the ground… [C]

The broadcast team hyped Bobby Lashley on the VIP Lounge, and announced Lashley and MVP vs. The Viking Raiders for later in the show… A video package recapped the Street Profits and Viking Raiders nonsense…

Footage aired from The Decathlon involving the Street Profits and Viking Raiders. Montez Ford beat Ivar in a foot race. The Viking Raiders won the archery battle. Angelo Dawkins’ arrow hit a dude in the foot. The Street Profits won a game of Flip Cup, causing Ivar to break the table.

The Viking Raiders won sword fighting when Ford forfeited rather than battle Erik. Dawkins beat Ivar in a hurdle race when Ivar ran through all the hurdles. The Viking Raiders won a stick fight battle. The Street Profits danced to the Shawn Michaels’ entrance theme, then Ivar danced to Fangango’s theme in a dance off. The female judge picked the Viking Raiders and did the usual line about Ivar being cute. The final judge picked the Profits. Dawkins beat Erik in a shot put event.

The Viking Raiders won a turkey leg eating contest. The Viking Raiders won pole vaulting to even up the contest at 5-5. The teams jawed back and forth about tying…

Powell’s POV: Why do these skits keep happening? Move on, please.

U.S. Champion Apollo Crews made his entrance and said he was so excited about defending his championship at Backlash. He said he would face the winner of a Triple Threat between Angel Garza, Andrade, and Kevin Owens.

Andrade’s entrance music interrupted Crews, and then Andrade, Garza, and Zelina Vega made their entrance together. Garza kissed a woman with the plexiglass between them. Owens ran out and attacked Andrade and Garza from behind and entered the ring… [C] An ad for Smackdown hyped AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan to become the new Intercontinental Champion…



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Frank Zarrillo discussing his film "The Wrestler: A QT Marshall Story", which includes appearances by Matt Riddle, Damian Priest, Gerald Brisco, Kevin Kelly, Steve Corino, and many more, the involvement of Marshall's wife and mother, and much more. Stick around after the interview for Powell's audio review of Wednesday's AEW Dynamite television show...

