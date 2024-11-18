AEW Rampage rating: Ricochet vs. Dante Martin

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Friday’s AEW Rampage television show delivered 186,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was down from the 237,000 viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the previous show’s 0.07 rating in the same demo. The Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight on Netflix took a bite out of Rampage and WWE Smackdown numbers on Friday. One year earlier, the November 17, 2023 edition of Rampage delivered 280,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating.