WWE Smackdown rating: Two title matches

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 1.234 million viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was down compared to the previous episode’s 1.536 million viewership count.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared to the previous week’s 0.47 rating. Smackdown took a big hit and I suspect it’s largely due to the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul boxing match that streamed on Netflix. One year earlier, the November 17, 2023 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.206 million viewers and a 0.62 rating while running against AEW Collision.