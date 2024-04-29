What's happening...

AEW hires new Senior Marketing Director of Live Events

April 29, 2024

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW has hired Jeremy Flynn as its new Senior Marketing Director of Live Events. Flynn, who served in the same role for the Professional Bull Riders organization, announced the news via Twitter page.

Powell’s POV: PBR is owned by Endeavor, which is the same company that acquired WWE and eventually launched TKO.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Readers Comments (3)

  1. TheGreatestOne April 29, 2024 @ 11:12 am

    He’s got a lot of experience with arenas full of shit, so he’s perfect for AEW.

    Reply
  2. THEGREATESTTHREE April 29, 2024 @ 2:33 pm

    Please don’t encourage him. They need to hire Scott D’Amore and hand him the book

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.