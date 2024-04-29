AEW hires new Senior Marketing Director of Live Events

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW has hired Jeremy Flynn as its new Senior Marketing Director of Live Events. Flynn, who served in the same role for the Professional Bull Riders organization, announced the news via Twitter page.
Powell’s POV: PBR is owned by Endeavor, which is the same company that acquired WWE and eventually launched TKO.
The last two years with the @PBR was amazing and I am so grateful for the opportunity.
I am excited to start a new chapter as the Senior Marketing Director of Live Events for @AEW! There are so many amazing things happening here and I’m excited to be a part of the journey. pic.twitter.com/sKYZdOuSTf
— Jeremy Flynn (@JeremyAFlynn) April 29, 2024
He’s got a lot of experience with arenas full of shit, so he’s perfect for AEW.
You know I hate the tribal stuff, but that’s hilarious. Well played.
Please don’t encourage him. They need to hire Scott D’Amore and hand him the book