AEW hires new Senior Marketing Director of Live Events

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW has hired Jeremy Flynn as its new Senior Marketing Director of Live Events. Flynn, who served in the same role for the Professional Bull Riders organization, announced the news via Twitter page.

Powell’s POV: PBR is owned by Endeavor, which is the same company that acquired WWE and eventually launched TKO.