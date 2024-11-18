WWE Raw results (11/18): Powell’s live review of Bronson Reed vs. Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker vs. Sheamus for the Intercontinental Title, War Raiders vs. Dominik Mysterio and Carlito

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,643)

Taped November 11, 2024 in Grand Rapids, Michigan at Van Andel Arena

Aired November 18, 2024 on USA Network

[Hour One] Seth Rollins was shown walking backstage. They cut to a shot of his opponent Bronson Reed. Footage aired of Sheamus walking through the venue, and then Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker was shown in a different shot…

The broadcast team was Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett, and Lilian Garcia was the ring announcer…

Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez made their entrance. Tessitore narrated highlights from the Nia Jax vs. Naomi match for the WWE Women’s Championship match that aired on Friday’s Smackdown.

“Welcome to Monday Night Morgan,” Morgan started. Morgan said she knew Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill were in the building and want to start a fight with her. Morgan said she knew Belair and Cargill didn’t come alone, so neither did she and Rodriguez.

WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax made her entrance with Tiffany Stratton and Candice LeRae. Once in the ring, Jax told Morgan and Rodriguez that she doesn’t like them or dislike them, she doesn’t think about them. Jax said she can’t stop thinking about Belair and Cargill.

Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi made their entrance and spoke from the stage. Belair said they didn’t come alone either, Iyo Sky came out and then all four women headed to the ring. Morgan pointed out that the babyfaces were still outnumbered. Morgan said she didn’t think anyone in the back was dumb enough to be on their team. Morgan asked who would be brave and throw the first punch.

Rhea Ripley’s entrance theme played and she made her entrance wearing a face shield due to her broken orbital bone. Ripley entered the ring and yelled “WarGames” before headbutting Morgan. The two teams fought and the babyfaces cleared the ring…

Powell’s POV: I still don’t think we needed a women’s WarGames match this year, but it’s good to see that Ripley is able to return sooner than anticipated.

A video package recapped The Bloodline and OG Bloodline brawl on Smackdown. It also showed Bronson Reed attacking Roman Reigns from behind and becoming the fifth member of The Bloodline’s team at WarGames…

A tale of the tape was shown for the Seth Rollins and Bronson Reed match…

Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega made their entrance for the mixed tag team match heading into a commercial break… [C]

Footage aired from Paul “Triple H” Levesque appearing onstage with Travis Scott at a Las Vegas show. Tessitore hyped the first Raw on Netflix for January 6 in Los Angeles at Ituit Dome…

Bron Breakker was shown warming up backstage while Tessitore hyped the Intercontinental Title match… Chad Gable and Ivy Nile made their entrance…

1. Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega vs. Chad Gable and Ivy Nile in a mixed tag match. Nile slapped Vega, who responded by tackling Nile. Once they rolled to ringside, the referee called for the bell and the men started the match.

Rey stood on the second rope and threw punches at Gable until Nile distracted him. Gable took advantage of it by pulling Rey off the ropes. A short time later, Rey used a head-scissors to send Gable to the floor before tagging out.

Vega put Nile down and hit her with double knees in the corner, which led to a two count. Nile came back with a big clothesline and then played to the crowd for heat. [C]

Rey hit the West Coast Pop on Gable and then rolled him into a pin for a two count. Gable came back with a slam for a two count of his own. Gable went to the ropes and was cut off by Rey, who then launched Vega into Gable for a head-scissors that pulled him from the ropes.

Rey hit a springboard moonsault for a near fall. Rey hit the 619 and then splashed Gable before scoring the pin…

Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega defeated Chad Gable and Ivy Nile in 10:00 in a mixed tag match.

After the match, Julius Creed and Brutus Creed came to the ring to console Gable, who pushed them away. Gable slapped Julius twice. Brutus laughed at Julius, which led to them shoving one another. Gable said this is what he was looking for and then they all raised their arms…

Powell’s POV: An enjoyable mixed tag match. American Made sure to lose a lot of matches.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were stressed when they showed up in the Judgment Day clubhouse. Finn Balor said he could take the wheel for her tonight since she had some much going on.

Balor gave Dominik Mysterio and Carlito a pep talk about facing the War Raiders. Balor told them to go for the neck, then said it might just piss them off. Balor said the great Dom will figure it out. JD McDonagh told Balor that he needed to speak to him… [C]

A video aired with The Miz saying it had been an emotional couple of weeks. Footage aired of Miz being held captive by Uncle Howdy, and then turning on them to side with The Final Testament. Miz said he gave the performance of a lifetime.

Karrion Kross stood with Miz and said he showed the world the truth. He said the Wyatts are wounded people who hurt others, but they are not invincible. Kross said he’s not afraid of Uncle Howdy, and said Howdy will continue to play the game that he controls…

Highlights aired from last week’s Gunther and Damian Priest segment, which included Ludwig Kaiser…

Ludwig Kaiser stood backstage when Gunther showed up. Gunther told Kaiser that he doesn’t speak for him. Gunther said he wants Kaiser to make a name for himself and speak for himself. Gunther told Kaiser from now on he should stand on his own.

Gunther told Kaiser to look in his eyes and ask if he seems the old ring general. “One hundred percent,” Kaiser said. Gunther and Kaiser bumped fists and then Kaiser walked away. Gunther removed his jacket.

Damian Priest was shown seated at a table. Gunther went at him from behind. Gunther tried to hit Priest with a pipe, but Priest dropped him with a kick. Priest said Gunther is a general in the ring, but Priest declared that he’s the king of the streets.

Raw general manager Adam Pearce showed up and asked what happened. Priest said he was just having a word with the champion, who could use some ice…

Sheamus made his entrance while Tessitore reminded viewers that Sheamus has never won the Intercontinental Championship… [C]