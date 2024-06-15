AEW Collision lineup: The lineup for tonight’s one-year anniversary edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s AEW Collision.

-Christian Cage’s Father’s Day Special

-Deonna Purrazzo vs. Thunder Rosa in a No DQ match

-Lee Moriarty vs. Dante Martin in a qualifier for the ladder match for the vacant TNT Championship at Forbidden Door

-“Blackpool Combat Club” Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Lio Rush, Rocky Romero, Shane Haste, and Mikey Nicholls

-Unified Trios Champions “Bullet Club Gold” Juice Robison, Austin, Gunn, and Colten Gunn vs. “House of Black” Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews in a non-title match

-Hechicero vs. Dalton Castle

-“The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens speak

Powell’s POV: Collision will be held in Youngstown, Ohio at Covelli Centre. Don Murphy’s night review will be available after the show. Will Pruett’s audio reviews of Collision are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Sundays.