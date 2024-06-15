NXT Level Up results (6/14): O’Connor’s review of Andre Chase vs. Lucien Price, Izzi Dame vs. Kendal Grey, Channing Lorenzo and Luca Crusifino vs. Jasper Troy and Shiloh Hill 

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John O’Connor, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@thereal_JOC)

NXT: Level Up (Episode 122)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed June 14, 2024 on Peacock/WWE Network

Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo and Luca Crusifino accompanied by Adriana Rizzo made their way to the ring as the broadcast team of Blake Howard and Byron Saxton welcomed us to the show…

1. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo and Luca Crusifino (w/Adriana Rizzo) vs Jasper Troy and Shiloh Hill. Troy and Stacks started the match. Crusifino tagged in as did Hill. Crusifino controlled Hill with an armlock but Hill turned the tables in due course. Stacks rocked Hill with a dropkick as he made his way back into the ring but Troy made the tag to drop Stacks’and splash him in the corner. Stacks attempted a counter but was powered into the corner by Troy and Hill tagged in. ‘Stacks’ made the hot tag to Crusifino who dropped both men. This was soon followed up by the elevated Codebreaker’ for the victory.

Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo and Luca Crusifino defeated Jasper Troy and Shiloh Hill via pinfall in 5:51.

The commentary team hyped Kendal Grey vs. Izzi Dame for after the break…[c]

2. Kendal Grey vs. Izzi Dame. Dame powered Grey down to the mat as the opening bell rang but missed an elbow drop to allow Grey to take over. Dame and Grey jockeyed for position but Dame sent Grey flying head first into the middle turnbuckle. Dame sent Grey into the top turnbuckle and Grey took a nasty bump to the outside. Back in the ring, Dame attempted to finish but was caught by a quick rollup by Grey who picked up the win.

Kendal Grey defeated Izzi Dame via pinfall in 4:15.

Post match, Dame attempted to jump Grey but was stopped in her tracks by Carlee Bright who helped Grey to fight Dame off.

The commentary team hyped the main event…[c]

3. Andre Chase (w/Ridge Holland) vs. Lucien Price (w/Bronco Nima). Chase attempted to work the legs of Price as the match started but was instead successful going high and hit Price with the headscissors which sent Price to the outside. Back in the ring, Price dropped Chase with a series of backbreakers and a side slam as Price looked to finish. Price applied a necklock as Chase looked to change things around with a side Russian legsweep as the audience shouted encouragement. Chase headed to the top but was caught by a superkick on the way down by Price for a long two count. Price attempted a shoulder block but ran into the post and Chase soon hit the flying crossbody block for the win.

Andre Chase defeated Lucien Price via pinfall in 5:47.

John’s Ramblings: A nice show which was highlighted by the upset win by Kendal Grey over Izzi Dame. Grey is a work in progress and looked rough around the edges in some parts of the match but is also one to watch for the future. The other matches on the show this week were fine.