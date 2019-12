12/17 Powell’s ROH Wrestling Audio Review: Rush and Dragon Lee vs. Mark Haskins and Tracy Williams in a lucha rules match, Dalton Castle, Kenny King and Flip Gordon vs. Cheeseburger and The Bouncers in a hamburger themed match

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest ROH TV show: Rush and Dragon Lee vs. Mark Haskins and Tracy Williams in a lucha rules match, Dalton Castle, Kenny King and Flip Gordon vs. Cheeseburger and The Bouncers in a hamburger themed match, and more (10:11)…

Click here for the December 17 ROH TV audio review.

