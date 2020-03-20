03/20 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Goldberg and Roman Reigns contract signing for WrestleMania 36, Rob Gronkowski appears, The Miz and John Morrison vs. Heavy Machinery in a non-title match, Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Goldberg and Roman Reigns contract signing for WrestleMania 36, Rob Gronkowski appears, The Miz and John Morrison vs. Heavy Machinery in a non-title match, Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro, and more (28:53)…

Click here for the March 20 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

