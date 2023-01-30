01/30 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Royal Rumble fallout show with Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley chooses her WM39 opponent, Seth Rollins vs. Chad Gable, Bronson Reed vs. Dolph Ziggler, and Johnny Gargano vs. Baron Corbin in Elimination Chamber qualifiers

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw featuring Royal Rumble fallout with Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley chooses her WM39 opponent, Seth Rollins vs. Chad Gable, Bronson Reed vs. Dolph Ziggler, and Johnny Gargano vs. Baron Corbin in Elimination Chamber qualifiers, and more (41:20)…

Click here to stream or download the January 30 WWE Raw audio review.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.