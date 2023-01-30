What's happening...

01/30 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Royal Rumble fallout show with Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley chooses her WM39 opponent, Seth Rollins vs. Chad Gable, Bronson Reed vs. Dolph Ziggler, and Johnny Gargano vs. Baron Corbin in Elimination Chamber qualifiers

January 30, 2023

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw featuring Royal Rumble fallout with Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley chooses her WM39 opponent, Seth Rollins vs. Chad Gable, Bronson Reed vs. Dolph Ziggler, and Johnny Gargano vs. Baron Corbin in Elimination Chamber qualifiers, and more (41:20)…

Click here to stream or download the January 30 WWE Raw audio review.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

SPECIAL EPISODE

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.