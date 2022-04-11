WWE Raw in Detroit (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A audio show, AEW Dark Elevation, Dustin Rhodes, Ariya Daivari, Bianca Belair, Juice Robinson, Jax Dane, Jesse Neal, Joel Deaton, Harley Race, Buddy Wolfe, Balls Mahoney, Larry Sweeney, Angelo Poffo, Paul Bearer

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena. The show includes Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Submit questions for today’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions.

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Detroit, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Garland, Texas, Friday’s live AEW Rampage and AEW Battle of the Belts 2 taping in New Orleans, and WWE Smackdown in Worcester, Massachusetts. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Dustin Rhodes (Dustin Runnels) is 53 today.

-Ariya Daivari is 33.

-The late Harley Race was born on April 11, 1943. He died of lung cancer at age 76 on August 1, 2019.

-The late Buddy Wolfe (Les Wolff) was born on April 11, 1941. He died at age 76 on July 11, 2017 after a battle with dementia.

-The late Balls Mahoney (Jonathan Rechner) was born on April 11, 1972. He died of a heart attack at age 44 on April 12, 2016.

-The late Larry Sweeney (Alexander K. Whybrow) took his own life at age 30 on April 11, 2011.

-Jesse Neal turned 42 on Sunday.

-Jax Dane (Jackson Laymon) turned 41 on Sunday.

-Juice Robinson (a/k/a Joseph Robinson) turned 33 on Sunday

-The late Angelo Poffo was born on April 10, 1925. He died on March 4, 2010. He is the father of Randy Savage and Lanny Poffo.

-The late Bill Moody was born on April 10, 1954. He died on March 5, 2013 of a heart attack at age 58. He is better known as Paul Bearer and Percival Pringle III.

-Joel Deaton (Joel Jones) turned 65 on Saturday.

-Steve Madison (Steve Favata) turned 39 on Saturday.

-Bianca Belair (Bianca Blair-Crawford) turned 33 on Saturday.