WWE Raw viewership and rating for the show featuring Bobby Lashley vs. Ciampa for the U.S. Championship

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.956 million viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down from last week’s 2.230 million average. Raw delivered a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.61 rating.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Monday’s Raw averaged 1.953 million viewers. Hour two drew 2.046 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.868 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished third, first, and second respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. The August 8, 2021 edition of Raw delivered 1.79 million viewers and a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic.