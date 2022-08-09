What's happening...

WWE Raw viewership and rating for the show featuring Bobby Lashley vs. Ciampa for the U.S. Championship

August 9, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.956 million viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down from last week’s 2.230 million average. Raw delivered a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.61 rating.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Monday’s Raw averaged 1.953 million viewers. Hour two drew 2.046 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.868 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished third, first, and second respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. The August 8, 2021 edition of Raw delivered 1.79 million viewers and a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Readers Comments (2)

  1. TheGreatestOne August 9, 2022 @ 3:13 pm

    If HHH insists on focusing so much attention on people that didn’t draw in NXT (Kai, Sky, Ciampa, Lumis) while making every match go 10-15 minutes, then the 1 show bump from last week won’t happen again.

    Last night wasn’t very good. Kai and Sky physically look like they don’t belong and have nothing on the personality side to offset that. Ciampa, if used properly, can be a solid midcard to upper midcard guy. Lumis is trash.

    If this is any indication of what he intends to do with the product, I’d put money on Raw hitting a new all-time low before the year is out.

    Reply
  2. Joseph August 9, 2022 @ 3:30 pm

    Gotta keep the casuals glued in. Pleasing the IWC is not the way to go.

    Reply

