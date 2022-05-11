WWE lists Charlotte Flair as being out indefinitely

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE announced that Charlotte Flair will be “out of action indefinitely.” Her absence is being attributed to her storyline injuries suffered during her WrestleMania Backlash loss to Ronda Rousey.

Powell’s POV: WWE previously announced that Flair suffered a “fractured radius” coming out of her I Quit match loss to Rousey for the Smackdown Women’s Championship. It looks like Flair will be enjoying some well-earned downtime.