MLW Fusion preview: The full lineup for Thursday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Thursday’s Major League Wrestling Fusion television show.

-Jacob Fatu vs. Bestia 666 in an Apocalypto match

-King Muertes vs. Octagon Jr. vs. El Dragon vs. Hijo de LA Park for the Caribbean Championship

-Holidead vs. Chik Tormenta

Powell’s POV: Cesar Duran will also have an announcement regarding the next challenger for the MLW Heavyweight Championship. Fusion streams Thursdays on the MLW YouTube page and FITE TV at 7CT/8ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. My reviews are typically available immediately following the show (or on Fridays depending on the availability of a screener), and My weekly MLW Fusion audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).