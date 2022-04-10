What's happening...

Shinjiro Otani seriously injured during a Zero-One match

April 10, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Shinjiro Otani suffered what is believed to be a cervical spine injury during a match on Sunday’s Zero-One event in Tokyo, Japan. Takashi Sugiura performed a German suplex into the corner on Otani, who was unable to move his extremities afterward. The match was called off and Otani, who was able to communicate, was taken to a nearby hospital. Read more on the story at Tokyo-Sports.co.jp.

Powell’s POV: Here’s wishing the very best to the 49 year-old legend during what is obviously a very frightening time.

