Shinjiro Otani seriously injured during a Zero-One match

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Shinjiro Otani suffered what is believed to be a cervical spine injury during a match on Sunday’s Zero-One event in Tokyo, Japan. Takashi Sugiura performed a German suplex into the corner on Otani, who was unable to move his extremities afterward. The match was called off and Otani, who was able to communicate, was taken to a nearby hospital. Read more on the story at Tokyo-Sports.co.jp.
Powell’s POV: Here’s wishing the very best to the 49 year-old legend during what is obviously a very frightening time.
Praying for you this morning my brother. I know your spirit is too strong to be broken. @otani_shinjiro pic.twitter.com/hvj6UpowkG
— Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) April 10, 2022
Sending strength and love to Shinjiro Otani. Hands down my best matches in Japan all most definitely involved him.
— Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) April 10, 2022
Best wishes go out to Shinjiro Otani for a speedy recovery!
— Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) April 10, 2022
Thoughts for the legend Shinjiro Otani
— “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) April 10, 2022
