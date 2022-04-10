Shinjiro Otani seriously injured during a Zero-One match

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Shinjiro Otani suffered what is believed to be a cervical spine injury during a match on Sunday’s Zero-One event in Tokyo, Japan. Takashi Sugiura performed a German suplex into the corner on Otani, who was unable to move his extremities afterward. The match was called off and Otani, who was able to communicate, was taken to a nearby hospital. Read more on the story at Tokyo-Sports.co.jp.

Powell’s POV: Here’s wishing the very best to the 49 year-old legend during what is obviously a very frightening time.

Praying for you this morning my brother. I know your spirit is too strong to be broken. @otani_shinjiro pic.twitter.com/hvj6UpowkG — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) April 10, 2022

Sending strength and love to Shinjiro Otani. Hands down my best matches in Japan all most definitely involved him. — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) April 10, 2022

Best wishes go out to Shinjiro Otani for a speedy recovery! — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) April 10, 2022