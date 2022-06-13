NXT 2.0 TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s USA Network show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 television show.
-Julius Creed and Brutus Creed vs. Edris Enofe and Malik Boyd for the NXT Tag Titles
-“Toxic Attraction” Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin, and Jacey Jane vs. Cora Jade, Indi Hartwell, and Roxanne Perez
-Xyon Quinn vs. Wes Lee
-Giovanni Vinci debuts
-Joe Gacy’s “Dyad” make their in-ring debut.
Powell’s POV: Giovanni Vinci is the new gimmick of Fabian Aichner. The Dyad are Joe Gacy’s red henchmen. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).
