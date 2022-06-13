WWE Raw in Wichita (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, AEW Dark Elevation, Jacques Rougeau, Virgil, Headbanger Thrasher, Fred Curry, Jerry Lynn, Mark Henry, Magnum T.A., Mike Enos, Johnny Candido, Hikaru Shida, Otto Wanz, Mitsuharu Misawa, Peter Maivia, Hector Garza, Dusty Rhodes

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Wichita, Kansas at Intrust Bank Arena. The show features the ongoing build to the Money in the Bank event. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.

Birthdays and Notables

-“The Mountie” Jacques Rougeau Jr. is 62 on today.

-Virgil (Mike Jones) is 60 today.

-Headbanger Thrasher (Glenn Ruth) is 53 today.

-Mitsuharu Misawa died at age 46 on June 13, 2009 after collapsing in the ring in Japan. His family declined to reveal the cause of death, which is believed to be a spinal cord injury.

-Otto Wanz was born on June 13, 1943. He died at age 74 on September 14, 2017.

-Fred Curry (Fred Thomas Koury Jr.) is 78.

-Jerry Lynn turned 59 on Sunday. The former ROH and ECW Champion is a coach for All Elite Wrestling.

-Mark “It’s Time For The Main Event” Henry turned 51 on Sunday.

-Peter Maivia died after a battle with cancer on June 12, 1982 at age 45.

-The late Hector Garza was born on June 12, 1969. He died on lung cancer on May 26, 2013 at age 43.

-Magnum T.A. (Terry Allen) turned 63 on Saturday.

-Mike Enos, who also worked as Blake Beverly, turned 55 on Saturday.

-Johnny Candido (Johnny Candito) turned 40 on Saturday.

-Hikaru Shida turned 34 on Saturday.

-Dusty Rhodes (a/k/a Virgil Riley Runnels Jr.) died at age 69 on June 11, 2015.