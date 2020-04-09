MLW Fusion airing nightly on beIN Sports

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release to announce that classic episodes of MLW Fusion will air nightly on beIN Sports.

New York – As the demand for sports programming increases, Major League Wrestling will present additional re-airs of its 60 minute FUSION series on beIN SPORTS.

MLW’s flagship series MLW FUSION will every night at 10 p.m. Eastern / 7 p.m. Pacific nationwide on beIN SPORTS starting tonight.

New episodes of MLW FUSION will continue to air on Saturday nights on beIN SPORTS. Tune in this Saturday at 10 p.m. for a special air time for the latest episode.

Powell’s POV: The episodes are also available on the MLW YouTube page. It’s a good time for fans to catch up or sample the promotions they have not kept up on.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features former ROH TV Champion Shane Taylor discussing how his background prepared him for the world today, his run with Keith Lee, why Kofi Kingston's WWE Championship win was so meaningful, and much more...

