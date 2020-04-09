Dot Net Weekly, NXT UK on WWE Network, WWE Raw poll results, Bianca Belair, Ultimate Warrior

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT UK streams today on WWE Network at 2CT/3ET. The show appears to be moving into “best of” mode due to not having any first-run content remaining. Haydn Gleed’s written review should be available later today. His weekly audio review for members will be on hiatus until they start running first-run material again.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received an F grade majority vote with 43 percent from the voters in our weekly post show poll. D finished second with 26 percent of the vote each. I gave show a D- and found myself bored as they attempted to fill the time.

Birthdays and Notables

-Bianca Belair (Bianca Blair-Crawford) is 31.

-Ultimate Warrior (born James Hellwig) died of a heart attack at age 54 on April 8, 2014.



