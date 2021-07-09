AEW All Out pay-per-view sold out

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW has announced that tickets for the All Out pay-per-view sold out less than an hour after tickets went on sale to the general public. The event will be held on Sunday, September 5 in Chicago, Illinois at NOW Arena.
Powell’s POV: The venue was previously named Sears Centre Arena and hosted the All In event as well as the first All Out show. The listed capacity for the venue is 10,543.
#AEW returns to Pay Per View, LIVE Sunday, September 5, 2021 from a SOLD OUT @NOW_Arena in Chicago for #AEWAllOut
Available on all major providers, @FiteTV (internationally) & @BleacherReport pic.twitter.com/yl96OCS2mL
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 9, 2021
#AEWAllOut is SOLD OUT! Our first ticket on-sale since COVID-19 shut down the arena in March of 2020 sold out in under and hour!
Tickets are still available for #AEWDynamite on 9/1 and #AEWRampage on 9/3. https://t.co/5KLDivh21e
— NOW Arena (@NOW_Arena) July 9, 2021
