AEW All Out pay-per-view sold out

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW has announced that tickets for the All Out pay-per-view sold out less than an hour after tickets went on sale to the general public. The event will be held on Sunday, September 5 in Chicago, Illinois at NOW Arena.

Powell’s POV: The venue was previously named Sears Centre Arena and hosted the All In event as well as the first All Out show. The listed capacity for the venue is 10,543.

#AEW returns to Pay Per View, LIVE Sunday, September 5, 2021 from a SOLD OUT @NOW_Arena in Chicago for #AEWAllOut

Available on all major providers, @FiteTV (internationally) & @BleacherReport pic.twitter.com/yl96OCS2mL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 9, 2021