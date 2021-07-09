AEW All Out pay-per-view sold out

What's happening...

July 9, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW has announced that tickets for the All Out pay-per-view sold out less than an hour after tickets went on sale to the general public. The event will be held on Sunday, September 5 in Chicago, Illinois at NOW Arena.

Powell’s POV: The venue was previously named Sears Centre Arena and hosted the All In event as well as the first All Out show. The listed capacity for the venue is 10,543.

