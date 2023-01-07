AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s TNT show

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Eddie Kingston and Ortiz vs. Malakai Black and Brody King

-Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale vs. Tay Melo and Anna Jay in a street fight

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Los Angeles, California at the Kia Forum. Join Colin McGuire for his weekly live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs on TNT at 9CT/10ET. Colin’s same night Rampage audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).