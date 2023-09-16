AEW WrestleDream lineup: The latest card for next month’s pay-per-view

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view event that will be held on Sunday, October 1 in Seattle, Washington at Climate Pledge Arena.
-Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
-Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page
-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. “Aussie Open” Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis for the AEW Tag Team Titles
-Katsuyori Shibata defends the ROH Pure Championship
Powell’s POV: AEW added the tag team title match and Shibata’s title defense on Saturday’s AEW Collision. The newest AEW pay-per-view is a tribute to the late Antonio Inoki, who died on October 1, 2022.
