AEW WrestleDream lineup: The latest card for next month’s pay-per-view

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view event that will be held on Sunday, October 1 in Seattle, Washington at Climate Pledge Arena.

-Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

-Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. “Aussie Open” Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Katsuyori Shibata defends the ROH Pure Championship

Powell’s POV: AEW added the tag team title match and Shibata’s title defense on Saturday’s AEW Collision. The newest AEW pay-per-view is a tribute to the late Antonio Inoki, who died on October 1, 2022.