NJPW Strong preview: NJPW Strong Openweight Championship match headlines tonight’s show

January 7, 2023

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.

-Strong Survivor Match for a shot at the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship

-Alan Angels and Hikuleo vs. Jay White and El Phantasmo

Powell’s POV: The Strong Survivor Match starts as a battle royal. Once it’s down to four wrestlers, eliminations will be based on pins or submissions until one man remains. NJPW Strong streams Saturdays at 7CT/8ET on New Japan World. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Sundays.

