WWE Royal Rumble lineup: The updated match lineup and entrants lists for the Royal Rumble matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Royal Rumble event that will be held on Saturday, January 28 in San Antonio, Texas at the Alamodome.

-Men’s Royal Rumble match (Entrants: Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, 28 wrestlers TBA)

-Women’s Royal Rumble match (Entrants: Liv Morgan, 29 TBA)

-Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

-Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight in a Pitch Black match

Powell’s POV: WWE added Reigns vs. Owens to the card, and Ricochet and Morgan to the Rumble matches. Santos Escobar indicated that he will be in the Rumble, but he has not been officially listed as of last check. WWE hasn’t announced any specifics regarding the Pitch Black match aside from that it’s named after a flavor sold by one of their soda sponsors. Hardy will have a live performance of the event’s official theme song.