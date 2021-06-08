NXT on USA Network, NWA Powerrr, AEW Dark, Liv Morgan, Dan Severn, Tatanka, Maria Menounos, Scott Lost

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT is live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE Performance Center). The show features the final push for Sunday’s NXT Takeover In Your House event. Join John Moore for his weekly live review at 7CT/8ET. John’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Tuesday nights or Wednesday mornings.

-NWA Powerrr streams tonight at 5CT/6ET on FITE TV and will feature the fallout from Sunday’s When Our Shadows Fall pay-per-view. Powerrr is available as part of a monthly bundle purchase. My reviews are typically available on Wednesdays.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

Birthdays and Notables

-Dan Severn is 63.

-Tatanka (Chris Chavis) is 60.

-Maria Menounos is 43.

-Scott Lost (Scott Epperson) is 41.

-Liv Morgan (Gionna Daddio) is 27.