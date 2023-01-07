1/6 NXT Level Up results: O’Connor’s review of Edris Enofe and Malik Blade vs. Myles Borne and Tavion Heights, Tank Ledger vs. Xyon Quinn, and Sol Ruca and Dani Palmer vs. Elektra Lopez and Amari Miller

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John O’Connor, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@thereal_JOC)

NXT: Level Up (Episode 47)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed January 6, 2023 on Peacock/WWE Network

Elektra Lopez made her way to the ring as the broadcast team of Sudu Shah and Byron Saxton welcomed us to the show…

1. Sol Ruca and Dani Palmer vs. Elektra Lopez and Amari Miller. Palmer attempted a leg takedown on Miller as the bell rang for the first match on ‘Level Up’ for 2023. Palmer tagged in Ruca who hit a standing moonsault on Miller for a near fall. Miller battled through and tagged in Lopez who drove Ruca to the mat and hit an elbow drop for a two count.

Miller tagged back in and hit a clothesline on Ruca and worked the arm. Ruca rolled through and made the hot tag to Palmer as Lopez tagged the back of Miller. Miller kicked Ruca off the apron as Lopez hit the electric shock drop on Palmer for the win.

Elektra Lopez and Amari Miller defeated Sol Ruca and Dani Palmer via pinfall in 5:01.

Backstage, Kelly Kincaid interviewed

The commentary team hyped Tank Ledger vs. Xyon Quinn for after the break…[c]

2. Tank Ledger vs. Xyon Quinn. Ledger worked the arm of Quinn before transitioning into the test of strength which Quinn got the better of before Ledger hit a strong clothesline. Quinn responded on Ledger drilling him with punches in the corner before hitting a reverse elbow off the ropes for a near fall.

Quinn worked on the back of Ledger as Ledger powered back up to his feet and hit Quinn with a back body drop and a clothesline out of the corner. Ledger hit a fallaway slam and a big splash and looked to put Quinn away but Quinn raked the eyes and hit the forearm smash for the victory.

Xyon Quinn defeated Tank Ledger via pinfall in 4:35.

The commentary team hyped the main event…[c]

3. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade vs. Myles Borne and Tavion Heights. Heights and Blade started the match as Heights dropped Blade to the mat. Blade responded with an arm drag and a dropkick before tagging in Enofe who was driven into the corner by Heights who tagged in Borne who hit Enofe with a DDT before Borne tagged Heights back in for a double team move.

Heights worked on Enofe and tagged in Borne who prevented Enofe making the tag to Blade but only for a moment. Blade hit a crossbody on Borne for a two count but Heights tagged in and hit a flatliner with an assist from Borne for a two count on Enofe. Blade sent Borne to the outside and Enofe and Blade hit the double team finish on Heights for the win.

Edris Enofe and Malik Blade defeated Myles Borne and Tavion Heights via pinfall in 5:05.

John’s Ramblings: A pair of good tag team matches to check out from this week’s show. Amari Miller showed some heel fire and potential as Elektra Lopez’s tag partner in the opener and Enofe and Blade were impressive as usual in the main event slot carrying the makeshift team of Borne and Heights to an entertaining contest.