What's happening...

01/07 McGuire’s AEW Rampage and AEW Battle of the Belts V audio review: Orange Cassidy vs. Kip Sabian for the AEW All-Atlantic Title, The Acclaimed vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in a No Holds Barred match for the AEW Tag Titles, Darby Allin vs. Mike Bennett for the TNT Title, Jade Cargill vs. Skye Blue for the TBS Title

January 7, 2023

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

Colin McGuire reviews AEW Rampage and AEW Battle of the Belts V: Orange Cassidy vs. Kip Sabian for the AEW All-Atlantic Title, The Acclaimed vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in a No Holds Barred match for the AEW Tag Titles, Darby Allin vs. Mike Bennett for the TNT Title, Jade Cargill vs. Skye Blue for the TBS Title, and more (35:28)…

Click here to stream or download the January 7 AEW Rampage and AEW Battle of the Belts V audio review.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

SPECIAL EPISODE

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.