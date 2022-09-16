AEW Rampage lineup: Four matches set for tonight’s TNT show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Samoa Joe vs. Josh Woods for the ROH TV Title

-Darby Allin vs. Matt Hardy

-Ethan Page vs. Danhausen

-Penelope Ford vs. Willow Nightingale

Powell’s POV: Action Bronson and Hook vs. Matt Menard and Angelo Parker has been announced for the September 23 edition of Rampage. Tonight’s show was taped on Wednesday in Albany, New York at MVP Arena. Join Colin McGuire for his live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs Fridays on TNT at 9CT/10ET. Colin’s same night Rampage audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).