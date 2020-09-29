NXT Takeover 31 lineup: Fifth match announced for Sunday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT Takeover event that will be held on Sunday in Orlando, Florida at Full Sail University.

-Finn Balor vs. Kyle O’Reilly for the NXT Championship.

-Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae for the NXT Women’s Championship.

-Damian Priest vs. Johnny Gargano for the NXT North American Championship.

-Santos Escobar vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

-Kushida vs. Velveteen Dream.

Powell's POV: NXT announced the cruiserweight title match today and it looks like a very good match on paper. O'Reilly won the Gauntlet Eliminator to earn the NXT Title match, and LeRae won a women's battle royal to earn her title shot.



