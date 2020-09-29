Joey Ryan files multi-million dollar lawsuit against #SpeakingOut accusers

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Joey Ryan (a/k/a Joseph Meehan) filed a lawsuit in United States District and Central Court on September 24 against three women who made allegations against him as part of the #SpeakingOut movement. Ryan is suing for lost income from live event bookings, merchandise, and other outlets, and want his accusers to retract and delete any defamatory statements made against him. Read more at HeelByNature.com.

Powell’s POV: Ryan is specifically seeking $200,000 in economic damages, and $5 million for “non-economic damages.” Ryan previously released a video in which he responded to each claim individually. One can only assume that his comments from the video will be used by the defendants in some cases. Despite numerous allegations made against Ryan by multiple accusers, none of the accusers filed criminal charges against him.



